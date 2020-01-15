UFC Welterweight Carlos Condit Eyeing Return In 2020

Carlos Condit suffered a “common” injury but he plans to get back to action this year.

Condit hasn’t been inside the Octagon since Dec. 2018. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa in his last outing. Condit was scheduled to compete against Mickey Gall last year but the former interim UFC welterweight champion suffered an injury.

Carlos Condit Aiming For 2020 Return

Condit’s manager, Abe Kawa, recently told BJPenn.com that “The Natural Born Killer” was able to avoid serious damage and will be ready to go soon.

“He’ll be OK,” Kawa told BJPENN.com. “I don’t want to say what happened, or didn’t happen but he will absolutely be OK. It’s a common injury, so it’s nothing crazy. He’ll be fine.”

Kawa also said that Condit wants to get back to business this year.

“That’s one guy that is born ready to fight,” Kawa said. “He’s good. He’ll be back, ready to fight. He’ll be back in 2020.”

Condit is on a five-fight skid. He’s been stopped in three of those losses. Condit hasn’t emerged victorious since May 2015. Time will tell how the 35-year-old will fare upon his return to the Octagon.

Who do you think Carlos Condit gets matched up against in his return?