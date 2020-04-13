UFC Welterweight Colby Covington Eyeing WWE Run

UFC welterweight Colby Covington believes he can make a splash in WWE.

Covington’s over-the-top MAGA shtick has garnered him attention. Often times in interviews, “Chaos” will hurl the typical insults thrown at folks who lean left politically. From calling fighters “soy boys” to saying everything is “fake news,” Covington has nailed the stereotype and continues to run with his gimmick.

Covington Sees WWE Run In His Future

While some have denounced Covington’s shtick, others believe it’s classic wrestling 101. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Covington said he’ll be looking to make the jump to WWE someday.

“Those guys are true sports athlete entertainers,” Covington said. “To put on a show like that for the world while everybody’s at home watching, you don’t have the same energy from the crowd and the same adrenaline that you get when you walk into a full arena, so to see those guys out there putting it all on the line, I respect those guys. Those guys are some of the hardest workers on earth. I hope to join them someday. I’ve got a lot of love and respect for Vince McMahon and what he’s done for the business model of the WWE.

“My thing is I want to go to WWE and make wrestling real again. I want people to get behind it and think that it’s real. You ain’t going off the top rope on me because I’ll take you out with a double leg, you ain’t gonna get up there. So I’m looking to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again in the near future. Until then I’m gonna be retiring all the old fogeys over here in the UFC.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Covington takes a crack at the pro wrestling industry. Back in 2017, Covington was involved in an angle with his American Top Team teammates for Impact Wrestling.

Covington was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. Covington was stopped in the fifth round via TKO. The bout earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year award.