UFC Welterweight Colby Covington Leaves American Top Team

Colby Covington is no longer training at American Top Team.

Covington made it clear that he was loyal to Dan Lambert but he’s admitted that things are a bit hostile at ATT. That’s because ever since Covington went full tilt with his MAGA shtick, he’s gone as far as to take aim at his teammates. He ended up having bad blood with Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Covington did make amends with Poirier.

Colby Covington Confirms His ATT Departure

Covington spoke to James Lynch of theScore MMA. During the interview, “Chaos” revealed his days with ATT are over.

“I’m not a member of the American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek (Florida),” Covington told theScore. “I’m a member of Colby Covington Incorporated, I am a member of Colby Covington business, Colby Covington team. Everything, this is my team now. You can direct your complaints at me.”

Covington was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. Covington fell short, losing the fight via fifth-round TKO. He has been calling for an immediate rematch.

Prior to running into Usman, Covington was riding a seven-fight winning streak. He captured the interim UFC welterweight title along the way but was stripped of the gold for opting to undergo nasal surgery instead of fighting Tyron Woodley back in Sept. 2018.

Gilbert Burns, who also competes in the UFC’s welterweight division, told Aaron Bronsteter that Covington has been training at MMA Masters in South Florida. Burns claims Covington has been there for over a month. Burns is prepared to take on Woodley this Saturday night (May 30) inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The bout is set to headline an event airing live on the major ESPN network.