UFC Welterweight Darren Till Opens Up On Taxi Incident In Tenerife

Darren Till has broken his silence on the stolen taxi incident.

Till was reportedly arrested in the Canary Islands back in April. “The Gorilla” and his group were kicked out of a hotel for allegedly damaging furniture and emptying out fire extinguishers. After being denied entry at another hotel, the group allegedly took off with someone’s taxi.

Till Breaks Silence On Tenerife Incident

Jim Edwards of Fighters Only spoke to “The Gorilla.” Till touched on the incident and gave his side of the story (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Truthfully and honestly, we went on a lad’s birthday and we booked it for the while. We were gone for two days and we were out there having a good time. It’s a nice place.

“Then we were in the hotel, and there were these other guys in the room. And we weren’t having trouble, but just a little bother broke out – not fights and whatnot. Obviously, the hotel didn’t get trashed. There was no criminal damage. But things got thrown and whatever.”

Till then went on to say he knew he’d take the fall for the taxi incident:

“I won’t name no names, but a taxi was not stolen – well, it was stolen and drove around the block a few times. I went (to) the scene. I was somewhere else. I had left the hotel, as well. Then when the police were rounding everyone up, they (saw) me. Straight away, the police was like, ‘Darren Till.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I knew what was going on. I was like, ‘It’s all going to fall on me.’”

“The Gorilla” is currently the sixth-ranked UFC welterweight. He’s in a two-fight skid, suffering losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal.