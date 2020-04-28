UFC Welterweight Michael Chiesa Has No Plans To Fight During Pandemic

Don’t expect Michael Chiesa to compete during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chiesa was last seen in action back in January. He scored a unanimous decision victory over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. “The Maverick” is riding a three-fight winning streak but he isn’t jumping at the chance to get back inside the Octagon unless the circumstances are ideal.

Michael Chiesa Discusses When He’ll Return

Chiesa took to his Instagram account to reveal that he won’t be trading leather with anyone until the COVID-19 situation clears up.

“Ultimately I have two choices. One is keep doing what I can to stay fit and wait for restrictions to lift. The other is to make some choices and moves to get me in a position where I can be confident I can prepare for a fight. My stance on who I fight next will remain the same, it has to be someone ranked ahead of me. Out of respect for that short list of guys and the wishes of my family, I’m not showing up unless I can be at my absolute best.

“All I can say is, I hope to get back in there sooner than later and I am proactively searching for solutions on my own. I hope everyone out there is staying safe, and staying healthy. God bless.”

With many gyms closed around the world, fighters who compete during this pandemic will have to overcome hurdles when it comes to training. The UFC plans to make its return on May 9. The event will be UFC 249 and it’ll take place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Of course, no fans will be in attendance.

In addition, the UFC also plans to have two more events in the month of May. The promotion will be holding cards on May 13, which falls on a Wednesday, and May 16.