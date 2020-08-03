Monday, August 3, 2020

UFC Welterweight Mike Perry Issues Apology Following Restaurant Incident

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Mike Perry explains
Mike Perry (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Mike Perry has issued a statement following his incident at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas.

Perry came under fire back in July over the incident. “Platinum” lost his cool with restaurant employees and fellow diners. In particular, things got heated between Perry and an older man. When the man shoved the UFC welterweight, Perry dropped him with a punch. Police arrived and Perry was charged with Class A assault and misdemeanor but avoided arrest.

Mike Perry Apologizes

Perry took to his Twitter account nearly a full month after the incident to issue the following apology. “I want to be a better role model for my family,” Perry began. “For my unborn son. My Queen @latory_g and for myself so I can earn the respect I deserve. To my sponsors and my bosses at @ufc. I want to apologize for how my actions have impacted our relationships. I will be better all around #Oss.”

According to a TMZ report, witnesses claimed that Perry punched a Table 82 server after being asked to leave the establishment. He also allegedly struck a female who was identified as a friend of Latory Gonzalez, who is Perry’s girlfriend. In addition, one witness claimed that Perry left Table 82 without paying.

The UFC announced that Perry will not be given another fight until he has completed an alcohol rehabilitation program. UFC president Dana White told reporters that Perry has not demonstrated normal behavior and needs some help. He also feels Perry has not handled social media well.

Latory Gonzalez recently revealed that she is pregnant. Perry and Latory are expecting the child on Jan. 12, 2021.

