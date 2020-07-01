UFC Welterweight Mike Perry Slams ‘Weak Little F*ck’ Nate Diaz

Mike Perry is taking aim at Nate Diaz.

Perry was in action this past Saturday night (June 27). He shared the Octagon with Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 12. All eyes were on “Platinum” as his sole cornerperson was his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez. Perry ended up taking a unanimous decision victory over Gall inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike Perry Trashes Nate Diaz, Calls Him ‘Weak Little F*ck’

Perry spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and ripped Diaz. “Platinum” feels the Stockton native wouldn’t be able to handle his punching power (via BJPenn.com).

“I think he’s a skinny, weak little f**k like Mickey Gall. I mean, I respect what he’s done in the sport. He plays the guard game in jiu-jitsu, he thinks he can box with that little weak-ass punches he’s got, little salt and pepper punches,” Mike Perry said to ESPN. “He doesn’t stand a chance to hit me hard enough. I’d hit him on the feet the same way Jorge Masvidal did, I’d play his guard. I’d get half guard, sit on top of him, it’d look exactly the same as the Mickey Gall fight did, to be honest with you.”

Diaz hasn’t competed since Nov. 2019. He was defeated by Jorge Masvidal via third-round TKO. When it comes to Diaz, the money has to be right but he has said he wants to run it back with Masvidal. Whether or not Perry can goad Diaz into a bout inside the Octagon remains to be seen. While it would certainly be a fun clash of personalities, the drawing potential could be called into question.

Perry is in search of a new camp. American Top Team seems to have opened the door for “Platinum.” Perry has made it clear that he’s looking for a team to build a strong bond with rather than shouting instructions.