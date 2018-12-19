UFC Welterweight Suspended Two Years For USADA Violation

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has suspended a UFC welterweight for two years. The UFC announced that rising 170-pound star Stefan Sekulić has been issued the suspension after failing a USADA drug test. Sekulic tested positive for metabolites of the anabolic agent, drostanolone. He also tested positive for a methandienone metabolite.

Sekulic made his UFC debut this past September in Russia. It was a losing effort against Ramazan Emeev via unanimous decision. The defeat brought his overall record to 12-3 in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Below is the UFC’s full statement on Sekulic’s suspension:

“Sekulic, 26, tested positive for drostanolone and its metabolites, as well as a metabolite of metandienone, following an in-competition test conducted at UFC Fight Night in Moscow, Russia, on September 15, 2018.

“These are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Sekulic’s two-year period of ineligibility began on October 31, 2018, the date on which he was provisionally suspended from competition.

“Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.”

What do you think about Sekulic being given a two-year suspension?