UFC Wichita Poster Released (Photo)

Check out the new poster for the UFC's upcoming debut in Kansas, featuring a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos.

The UFC will make its debut in Kansas next month. UFC Wichita (or UFC on ESPN+ 4) will take place from the INTRUST Bank Arena on March 9, 2019. In the main event of the night, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos makes his return. He’ll step into the cage against former heavyweight title challenger Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. Also, Ben Rothwell will make his Octagon return.

He’ll be co-headlining opposite Blagoy Ivanov. Other notable names on the card include Beneil Dariush, Tim Boetsch, Louis Smolka, and more. As UFC Wichita approaches, the promotion has now officially released the poster for the card. It highlights the lengthy knockout resumes of both main eventers, “JDS” and Lewis. Check it out here:

Both Lewis and dos Santos are two of the more well-known knockout artists the UFC heavyweight division has to offer. It will certainly be an explosive affair when they’re locked inside the cage against one another next month.

Check out the updated card for UFC Wichita below:

Junior dos Santos vs. Derrick Lewis

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell

Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober

Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sergio Moraes

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Curtis Millender

Daniel Spitz vs. Jeff Hughes

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau

Louis Smolka vs. Matt Schnell

What do you think about the poster for UFC Wichita?