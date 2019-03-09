UFC Wichita Results: Lewis vs. JDS

Check out MMA News' UFC Wichita results and coverage of a great night of fights from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

UFC Wichita goes down tonight (Sat. March 9, 2019) from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In the main event of the night, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos will go head-to-head. Lewis is attempting to get back in the win column after a failed title bid in November. As for “JDS”, he is on a two-fight win streak and hoping to get back in the title conversation.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Tim Means and Niko Price. Ben Rothwell also returns against Blagoy Ivanov. And Tim Boetsch will be taking on Omari Akhmedov at middleweight. Check out MMA News’ UFC Wichita coverage here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos

Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Niko Price

Tim Means vs. Niko Price Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober

Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober Middleweight: Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Prelims:

Welterweight: Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sergio Moraes

Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sergio Moraes Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Julian Erosa

Grant Dawson vs. Julian Erosa Heavyweight: Jeff Hughes vs. Maurice Green

Jeff Hughes vs. Maurice Green Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Louis Smolka

Matt Schnell vs. Louis Smolka Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Zak Ottow

Alex Morono vs. Zak Ottow Lightweight: Dan Moret vs. Alex White

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Wichita begins at 5 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**