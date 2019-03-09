UFC Wichita Results: Lewis vs. JDS

UFC Wichita goes down tonight (Sat. March 9, 2019) from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In the main event of the night, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos will go head-to-head. Lewis is attempting to get back in the win column after a failed title bid in November. As for “JDS”, he is on a two-fight win streak and hoping to get back in the title conversation.
Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Tim Means and Niko Price. Ben Rothwell also returns against Blagoy Ivanov. And Tim Boetsch will be taking on Omari Akhmedov at middleweight. Check out MMA News’ UFC Wichita coverage here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos
- Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender
- Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Niko Price
- Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober
- Middleweight: Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov
Prelims:
- Welterweight: Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sergio Moraes
- Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau
- Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Julian Erosa
- Heavyweight: Jeff Hughes vs. Maurice Green
- Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Louis Smolka
- Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Zak Ottow
- Lightweight: Dan Moret vs. Alex White
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC Wichita begins at 5 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**