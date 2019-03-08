UFC Wichita Weigh-in Results: Lewis vs. JDS Is Official

UPDATE: The UFC Wichita weigh-in results are wrapping up. Headliners Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos have made weight.

The UFC Wichita weigh-in results will be coming at you live.

Today (March 8), the early morning UFC Wichita weigh-ins will take place at 10 a.m. ET. All 26 fighters on the UFC Wichita card will be present for the weigh-ins. Of course that includes heavyweight headliners Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos.

In the co-main event of UFC Wichita, welterweight prospects Curtis Millender and Elizeu Zaleski will collide. Also on the main card will be a clash between Tim Means and Niko Price. We’ll also get to see the return of Ben Rothwell as he’ll share the Octagon with Blagoy Ivanov. Beneil Dariush will meet Drew Dober and starting the main card will be Omari Akhmedov vs. Tim Boetsch.

Here’s a live stream of the weigh-ins courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Keep refreshing this page for live updates on the UFC Wichita weigh-ins.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Junior Dos Santos (246.5)

Curtis Millender (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski (170.5)

Tim Means (171) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (254.5) vs. Ben Rothwell (264.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Omari Akhmedov (184) vs. Tim Boetsch (185)

Prelims