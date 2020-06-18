UFC Women’s Flyweight Rachael Ostovich Accepts USADA Sanction

Rachael Ostovich, who competes in the UFC women’s flyweight division, has received a suspension from USADA.

Ostovich was flagged for a urine sample collected on Jan. 3, 2020. She tested positive for ostarine and GW1516 metabolites. While these substances are prohibited at all times, Ostovich was able to prove that she ingested tainted supplements. Ostovich was initially hit with a one-year suspension but she has received a fourth-month credit due to time served under a provisional suspension.

Here is part of USADA’s statement.

“During an investigation into the circumstances of the positive test, Ostovich-Berdon identified a supplement she had tried which was analyzed at the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah. Although ostarine and GW1516 were not listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that the product contained ostarine and GW1516, the substances for which Ostovich-Berdon tested positive. The product label listed another prohibited substance, but Ostovich-Berdon did not realize at the time that it was prohibited. Consistent with other cases with similar circumstances, USADA determined that a small reduction from the default two-year period of ineligibility was justified.”

Ostovich will be eligible to return after Sept. 3, 2020. She was supposed to compete back in February at UFC Auckland before the failed drug test. Ostovich hasn’t been in action since Jan. 2019. She was submitted by Paige VanZant.

Ostovich has a pro MMA record of 4-5. She hasn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2017. Upon her return, Ostovich will look to snap her skid, otherwise she could face a release from the UFC.