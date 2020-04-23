UFC’s Daniel Cormier Helps Raise Funds For Youth Wrestling

Former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier is using his time to give back to youth wrestling.

Cormier finished fourth in the 2004 Olympics in wrestling. He also made the 2008 team as a captain but was forced out due to kidney issues. “DC” went on to become a UFC champion in two weight classes but he never forgot his roots.

Cormier Teams With Taki To Raise Funds For Youth Wrestling

During times of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cormier aims to pay it forward. The UFC heavyweight has partnered with Taki to help fund Wrestling Prep, which is a training and competitive organization that also assists with college admissions and recruiting preparations.

Here is what Cormier said in a press release from Taki.

“With so many students unable to continue their training due to Coronavirus related shutdowns, Wrestling Prep is a much-needed resource to keep athletes active and training,” said Daniel Cormier. “I am blessed to have amazing fans that Taki allows me to hear from and communicate with directly while giving back and helping the next generation of wrestlers.”

Every month, fans will be able to connect with “DC” directly with a $100 purchase on Taki. All proceeds will be going to Wrestling Prep.

The founder of Wrestling Prep, Carolyn Wester, heaped praise on Cormier and Taki for the partnership.

“During this national time of social distancing and in response to the Covid 19 Pandemic, Wrestling Prep is providing extensive no cost comprehensive online seminars and training around important ancillary areas of needed expertise for success in being recruited and competition,” said Carolyn Wester, founder of WrestlingPrep. “Partnering with Daniel and Taki is helping raise awareness and funding in such a critical time for youth.”

Taki has opened its doors to content creators, actors, athletes, gamers, and many more. Fans of these celebrities can request a custom video message for family, friends, or themselves. UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is a featured creator on the Taki platform. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is also on the platform along with other prominent names in MMA such as Sean O’Malley.

You can peep Daniel Cormier’s Taki page here.