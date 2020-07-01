UFC’s Geoff Neal Goes Off On Michael Chiesa: ‘He’s Being A B*tch’

Geoff Neal has had enough of waiting around for a response from Michael Cheisa.

Neal has not been receiving fight offers and he is none too pleased about it. Neal turned in a first-round TKO victory over Mike Perry back in Dec. 2019. While it looked like Neal was on his way to getting bigger fights, he hasn’t competed since. It’s gotten to the point where Neal has returned to his old job as a server for Texas Steakhouse.

Geoff Neal Slams Michael Chiesa: ‘F*ck Him’

During an interview with MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn, Neal didn’t mince words when expressing his thoughts on Chiesa not responding to his callouts.

“I really just want to fight Chiesa because he’s been ignoring me,” Neal told MMA Junkie. “Like, at first it was just I want to fight him just to fight him, but now I want to fight him because I feel like he’s being a (expletive). I want that Chiesa fight just off personal (expletive) because he’s acting like I’m invisible to him. I’ve been calling him out for (expletive) months. So, I want that fight. (Expletive) him.”

Neal says he has taken things personal with Chiesa because he feels he’s been disrespected. Neal told Bohn that he believes Chiesa has made poor excuses for not wanting to fight him. If Neal does get his bout with Chiesa and wins, he’ll be targeting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Neal said he wouldn’t hesitate to jump at the chance if the bout was offered to him next.

Neal is riding a seven-fight winning streak. Neal is 5-0 under the UFC banner. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Jan. 2017 and that was to Kevin Holland via third-round TKO.

Do you want to see Geoff Neal take on Michael Chiesa, or would you rather see him try his hand against Tyron Woodley next?