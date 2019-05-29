UFC’s Julianna Pena: ‘I Am Far Overdue For A Fist Fight’

Julianna Pena isn’t rushing things, but she admits the itch to fight again is still present.

Pena was last seen inside the Octagon back in Jan. 2017. She suffered a submission loss to Valentina Shevchenko. “The Venezuelan Vixen” took a break from competition as she gave birth to a baby girl last year. At one point, Pena was the second-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight and many have wondered if she will even attempt to make a comeback.

Pena Makes It Clear, The Fire Still Burns

In an Instagram post, Pena addressed her absence and admitted that balancing being a mother, a mixed martial artist, and managing other things has been a challenge. With that said, “The Venezuelan Vixen” plans to put her MMA gloves back on in due time:

“Not gonna lie. Finding the balance between being a new #mommy and a full time #mma #fighter and commentator, while trying to hold the #house down has not been the easiest of tasks. Women who have kids, take care of the house, and work full time jobs are #superwomen and we do not get enough credit if you ask me! Some of y’all expectations are just wayyy too high! There are many other #mommy #mma #fighters that I see #makeitwork and they give me #inspiration and #motivation everyday to believe in myself because I know I can do it too!



“So… no excuses!! I know I am far overdue for a #fistfight! I shall find my way back to the #octagon soon but in the meantime, I can’t wait to break in these new [Gracie University HQ] #puffies I just bought! You can’t tell by the look on my face because that’s my, ‘I’m ready for war’ face, but it’s the little things in life these days that get me #pumped! Let’s get it!”