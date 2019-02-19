UFC Rankings Report: Cain Velasquez Rejoins Top 10

We have an update on the UFC fighter rankings after this past weekend's UFC on ESPN 1 event from Phoenix, Arizona.

Pound for Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo’s win over Cortney Casey bumped her up two spots to #10. Casey (#13) dropped down two spots after her defeat. As a result (#11) Felice Herrig dropped a spot and (#12) Alexa Grasso moved up one.

Women’s Flyweight: Andrea Lee outclassed Ashlee Evans-Smith on the ESPN preliminary card. The victory moves her up four spots to #10. (#12) Montana De La Rosa moves down a spot, while (#14) Paige VanZant goes up one.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling’s victory over Jimmie Rivera shook up the 135-pound rankings. Sterling shot up two spots to claim the #5 spot. (#3) Raphael Assuncao and (#14) Petr Yan also shot up one spot each. (#4) Dominick Cruz, (#6) Jimmie Rivera, (#7) John Lineker, and (#15) Ricky Simon all dropped one spot.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: Paul Felder’s victory over James Vick certainly caused some changes to the 155-pound rankings. Felder, who was previously unranked, shot all the way up to #10 with his win. In turn, Vick, who was previously ranked 10th, dropped down four spots to #14. (#12) Alexander Hernandez moved up one spot, while (#13) Nate Diaz and (#15) Charles Oliveira all dropped one spot.

Welterweight: Vicente Luque defeated Bryan Barberena in an impressive showing on the UFC on ESPN 1 main card. With the win, Luque goes from being unranked to #14. (#15) Geoff Neal dropped one spot as a result.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: In the UFC Phoenix main event, Francis Ngannou walked through Cain Velasquez in under a minute. Ngannou has jumped up one spot to #2. Cain Velasquez, who was previously unranked after over two years away, is no ranked #7. (#3) Derrick Lewis, (#8) Junior dos Santos, (#9) Aleksei Oleinik, (#10) Marcin Tybura, (#11) Justin Willis, (#12) Tai Tuivasa, (#13) Shamil Abdurakhimov, (#14) Walt Harris, and (#15) Andrei Arlovski all dropped down a spot.

