Umar Nurmagomedov Hospitalized With Staph Infection, Off UFC 254

Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC debut has been delayed for the 3rd straight time. The undefeated cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been forced off the UFC 254 card due to illness. Khabib confirmed the news about his relative and teammate recently on social media.

Umar reportedly went to the hospital in Abu Dhabi after experiencing a fever and vomiting. At first, it was thought he had the fu but his symptoms were later attributed to a staff infection.

RT Sport was the first to report on the news:

UPDATE: According to Khabib’s Instagram post, Umar's fever has been caused by Staph infection, not flu. Khabib’s team is in currently relocating for Dubai to Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/SgyVlipFyL — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoMMA) October 18, 2020

The entire team is relocating from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old Russian has also had bouts with Sergey Morozov, Nathaniel Wood, and Hunter Azure cancelled this year. Nurmagomedov holds a 12-0 record. His most recent fight was in November when he submitted Braian Gonzalez in the 1st round on a PFL card. Khabib’s other cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, also recently signed to fight with Bellator.

Umar’s cousin Khabib will headline UFC 254 in a title unification belt with interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Below is the lineup for the main card:

UFC Lightweight Title Unifier

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs Justin Gaethje (IC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs Justin Gaethje (IC) Middleweight

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier Heavyweight

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris Light Heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

UFC 254 takes place Saturday, October 24th, from the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.