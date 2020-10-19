Umar Nurmagomedov Hospitalized With Staph Infection, Off UFC 254

Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC debut has been delayed for the 3rd straight time. The undefeated cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been forced off the UFC 254 card due to illness. Khabib confirmed the news about his relative and teammate recently on social media.
Umar reportedly went to the hospital in Abu Dhabi after experiencing a fever and vomiting. At first, it was thought he had the fu but his symptoms were later attributed to a staff infection.
RT Sport was the first to report on the news:
The entire team is relocating from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.
The 24-year-old Russian has also had bouts with Sergey Morozov, Nathaniel Wood, and Hunter Azure cancelled this year. Nurmagomedov holds a 12-0 record. His most recent fight was in November when he submitted Braian Gonzalez in the 1st round on a PFL card. Khabib’s other cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, also recently signed to fight with Bellator.
Umar’s cousin Khabib will headline UFC 254 in a title unification belt with interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Below is the lineup for the main card:
- UFC Lightweight Title Unifier
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs Justin Gaethje (IC)
- Middleweight
Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier
- Heavyweight
Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris
- Light Heavyweight
Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba
UFC 254 takes place Saturday, October 24th, from the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.