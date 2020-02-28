Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s Cousin, Octagon Debut Set For UFC 249

Umar Nurmagomedov has officially signed with the UFC and has his promotional debut set for UFC 249.

Nurmagomedov, who is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin has been rumored to have signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion for a while now. And, it is now official as the promotion announced he would make his debut at UFC 249 against Hunter Azure.

Umar Nurmagomedov is a perfect 11-0 and last fought back at GFC 20 in November where he submitted Braian Gonzalez. The Russian has fought twice in PFL where he earned a decision win over Saidyokub Kakharamonov and Sidemar Honorio. Out of his 11 wins, six have come by stoppage.

Hunter Azure, meanwhile, made his debut back in September at UFC Vancouver and earned a decision win over Brad Katona. Before that, he earned his UFC contract when he defeated Chris Ocon by decision on the Contender Series. Azure is also a perfect 7-0 in his career, so someone’s 0 will have to go here.

UFC 249 fight card now looks like: