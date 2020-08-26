Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Undefeated Prospect Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili Set for October 31

By Clyde Aidoo

Undefeated featherweight prospect Bryce Mitchell will take on the most UFC-experienced fighter he’s ever faced when he battles veteran Andre Fili on Halloween night.

As reported by MMA Junkie, a featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Andre “Touchy” Fili is in the works for UFC Fight Night 182 on October 31. This pairing appears to be a mutually beneficial one, as Bryce Mitchell gets a stiff test against a proven UFC vet and Andre Fili gets an opportunity to enter the top 15 with a victory over a ranked opponent.

Bryce Mitchell has been very impressive in his 13-0 MMA career thus far, including going 4-0 in the UFC. Mitchell is one of the brightest prospects in the featherweight division, and he showcased that in his most recent victory over Charles Rosa in what was a one-sided stomping. Mitchell will now look to transition from one veteran to another when facing Andre Fili.

Andre Fili has seven years and 15 UFC fights under his belt, and he will surely be looking to use his experience edge over the 25-year-old Mitchell to his advantage. The winner of three of his last four fights, Andre Fili is getting closer to reaching the potential he has long proclaimed to exist. Still only 30 years old, Andre Fili still has plenty of time to realize his vision of being one of the greats, which begins with cracking the rankings. A win over #15 Bryce Mitchell should achieve just that.

With the addition of this featherweight bout, the current UFC Fight Night 182 lineup now consists of:

Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili

Greg Hardy vs. Maurice Greene

Sean Strickland vs. Wellington Turman

Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Raulian Paiva vs. Amir Albazi

Adrian Yanez vs. Aaron Phillips

Will Bryce Mitchell remain undefeated at UFC Fight Night 182 or will Andre Fili enter the featherweight rankings with the win?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

White Explains Reason For Releasing Corey Anderson From Contract

Dana White is pulling back the curtain and sharing his side of why Corey Anderson was released from his UFC contract early.
Read more
UFC

Stipe Miocic Gives Assessment of Jon Jones’s Future At Heavyweight

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic believes Jon Jones has the tools to have a successful run at heavyweight. Last...
Read more
UFC

Bruce Buffer Forecasts How Much Longer He’ll Be UFC Announcer

If you can’t imagine the UFC without Bruce Buffer opening and closing the fight action, you won’t have to any time soon.
Read more
UFC

Henry Cejudo Takes Aim At ‘The Champ At Rolling Blunts & Ankles’ Sean O’Malley

Henry Cejudo is continuing to trash-talk most bantamweights but most of his attention has gone to Sean O'Malley. Ahead...
Read more
Bellator

Ryan Bader Issues First Statement Following Bellator 244 Loss

Ryan Bader has issued his first statement following his upset TKO loss at the hands of Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244.
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Scott Coker Reveals The Planned Location For Fedor Emelianenko’s Final Fight

Scott Coker knows where he wants Fedor Emelianenko's final fight to be. Entering this year, the plan was for...
Read more
UFC

Javier Mendez Explains Why He Wants Daniel Cormier To Remain Retired

Javier Mendez hopes Daniel Cormier will stick to his retirement plan. Cormier is coming off a decision loss to...
Read more
UFC

Report: UFC 253 To Take Place On Fight Island

The UFC is heading back to Fight Island. For the month of July, the Las Vegas-based promotion packed up...
Read more
UFC

Ranked Middleweight Urges Chris Weidman to Stop Handpicking Fights

Marvin Vettori is frustrated with fellow middleweight Chris Weidman, who Vettori feels is hiding from a fight against him.
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Says Nick Diaz Used To Send Him Hate Mail

In 2005, Diego Sanchez defeated Nick Diaz via unanimous decision. It was just Sanchez's 3rd official fight in the UFC and took...
Read more
UFC

Adesanya and Costa Have Interesting Exchange About Steroids

Israel Adesanya is more suspicious than ever of his UFC 253 opponent Paulo Costa regarding potential steroid use, and Costa is loving...
Read more
UFC

Undefeated Prospect Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili Set for October 31

Undefeated featherweight prospect Bryce Mitchell will take on the most UFC-experienced fighter he’s ever faced when he battles veteran Andre Fili on...
Read more
UFC

Bruce Buffer Forecasts How Much Longer He’ll Be UFC Announcer

If you can’t imagine the UFC without Bruce Buffer opening and closing the fight action, you won’t have to any time soon.
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 30 Results: 4 Contracts Awarded

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas played host to the 30th edition of Dana White's Contender Series. Headlining the card was Jhonoven...
Read more
UFC

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane Announced for Sep. 19

Undefeated and fast-rising heavyweight prospect Ciryl Gane will be competing against Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC Fight Night 178. Monday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Where Is Edgar Ranked After Bantamweight Debut?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN 15. Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound...
Read more
UFC

Pedro Munhoz Demands Frankie Edgar Rematch from Dana White

Pedro Munhoz believes that a rematch is in order following his narrow decision loss to Frankie Edgar at UFC on ESPN 15,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube