Undefeated Prospect Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili Set for October 31

Undefeated featherweight prospect Bryce Mitchell will take on the most UFC-experienced fighter he’s ever faced when he battles veteran Andre Fili on Halloween night.

As reported by MMA Junkie, a featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Andre “Touchy” Fili is in the works for UFC Fight Night 182 on October 31. This pairing appears to be a mutually beneficial one, as Bryce Mitchell gets a stiff test against a proven UFC vet and Andre Fili gets an opportunity to enter the top 15 with a victory over a ranked opponent.

Bryce Mitchell has been very impressive in his 13-0 MMA career thus far, including going 4-0 in the UFC. Mitchell is one of the brightest prospects in the featherweight division, and he showcased that in his most recent victory over Charles Rosa in what was a one-sided stomping. Mitchell will now look to transition from one veteran to another when facing Andre Fili.

Andre Fili has seven years and 15 UFC fights under his belt, and he will surely be looking to use his experience edge over the 25-year-old Mitchell to his advantage. The winner of three of his last four fights, Andre Fili is getting closer to reaching the potential he has long proclaimed to exist. Still only 30 years old, Andre Fili still has plenty of time to realize his vision of being one of the greats, which begins with cracking the rankings. A win over #15 Bryce Mitchell should achieve just that.

With the addition of this featherweight bout, the current UFC Fight Night 182 lineup now consists of:

Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili

Greg Hardy vs. Maurice Greene

Sean Strickland vs. Wellington Turman

Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Raulian Paiva vs. Amir Albazi

Adrian Yanez vs. Aaron Phillips

Will Bryce Mitchell remain undefeated at UFC Fight Night 182 or will Andre Fili enter the featherweight rankings with the win?