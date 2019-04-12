Unified Lightweight Title Results: Lomachenko vs. Crolla

Check out MMA News' unified lightweight title results for Vasyl Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla on ESPN+ at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tonight (Fri. April 12, 2019) unified lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko puts his WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight championships on the line. He faces off against Anthony Crolla from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Lomachenko is on an 11-fight win streak since suffering his only loss back in 2014. In his last outing, he defeated José Pedraza to capture the WBO lightweight title. Now, he faces Crolla , currently on a three-fight win streak after last losing to Jorge Linares in 2017.

Check out MMA News' unified lightweight title results for Lomachenko vs. Crolla here below:

Lightweight: (C) Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla

