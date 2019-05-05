Unified Middleweight Title Results: Canelo vs. Jacobs

Check out MMA News' unified middleweight title results for DAZN's Las Vegas brawl between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019) a massive middleweight title fight goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo Alvarez will be putting his WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles on the line, against IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs – who also puts his title up for grabs.

Alvarez has emerged as boxing’s biggest star over the past several years. He has not tasted defeat since 2013 when he was bested by Floyd “Money” Mayweather. He’ll take on Jacobs, who has only lost twice in his career, capturing the IBF middleweight strap in his last outing this past October.

Middleweight : (C) Canelo Alvarez vs. (C) Daniel Jacobs

: (C) Canelo Alvarez vs. (C) Daniel Jacobs Welterweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Mauricio Herrera

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Mauricio Herrera Junior welterweight: Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Michael Perez

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Michael Perez Junior lightweight: Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Freddy Fonseca

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Freddy Fonseca Welterweight: Anthony Young def. Sadam Ali via R3 TKO (2:38)

Anthony Young def. Sadam Ali via R3 TKO (2:38) Junior lightweight: Lamont Roach Jr. def. Jonathan Oquendo via unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 96-93)

Lamont Roach Jr. def. Jonathan Oquendo via unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 96-93) Super middleweight: John Ryder def. Bilal Akkawy via R3 TKO (2:12)

John Ryder def. Bilal Akkawy via R3 TKO (2:12) Featherweight: Aram Avagyan vs. Francisco Esparza

Aram Avagyan vs. Francisco Esparza Super middleweight: Alexis Espino vs. Billy Wagner

