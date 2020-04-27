Update On Health Of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father could be in the clear healthwise.

Khabib has made it no secret that he is close to his father, Abdulmanap. “The Eagle” has often credited his father for instilling discipline in him at an early age. In an effort to keep Khabib focused on the task at hand during fights, American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez often reminds his fighter of “father’s plan.”

Khabib’s Father Speaks Out On His Health

Fight fans received a bit of a scare over the weekend. Ramazan Rabadanov, a sports commentator in Dagestan, is a friend of Abdulmanap. He took to his Instagram account to reveal that Abdulmanap fell ill due to pneumonia and was hospitalized.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov fell ill. I almost managed to equip the park, took out the garbage, planted an alley of new trees, put beautiful benches along the paths, and yesterday I did not come to the park. I hope pneumonia doesn’t really hook my friend and he will come to the park again.”

Rabadanov then told Championat that Abdulmanap also had flu-like symptoms but could not confirm whether or not it was COVID-19. RT later reported that Abdulmanap tested negative for the coronavirus.

Abdulmanap briefly spoke to TASS and claimed he is in good health.

“I feel fine, everything is well,” he told news agency TASS.

Khabib is in the midst of Ramadan. The seemingly positive update on his father’s health should allow the UFC lightweight champion to pray during the holy month and enjoy family time, albeit at a distance.

For years, Khabib has made it clear that he doesn’t value money over family. Those around Khabib have said that isn’t a phony claim to look good in the public eye. They point to his refusal to compete in Las Vegas again following the UFC 229 debacle and going to bat for his teammates suspended due to the post-main event brawl as proof.