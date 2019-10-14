Update On James Vick’s Health Following UFC Tampa

James Vick suffered a brutal upkick knockout at UFC Tampa and while he seems to have avoided a broken jaw, he has another injury to deal with.

Vick went one-on-one with Niko Price on the main card of UFC Tampa. Off his back, Price connected with a flush upkick that shut Vick’s lights off in the opening frame. It’s “The Texecutioner’s” third knockout loss in his last four outings.

James Vick’s Health Update

Luke Thomas took to his Twitter account to reveal the status of Vick’s health after the UFC Tampa defeat.

Health update from James Vick:



“Health update from James Vick: CT scan came back negative. He believes he has a torn MCL but X-ray was inconclusive. His lip is busted, but he credits his Guard Labs mouthpiece for preventing any loose or cracked teeth. His jaw is fine. He’ll get an MRI later this week.”

Vick has gone winless in his last four outings. His last victory occurred back in Feb. 2018. Vick has suffered losses to Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker, and now Price.

MMA News will provide an update on Vick’s MRI, which will determine whether or not he has a torn MCL.

Where does James Vick go from here now that he’s suffered another knockout loss?