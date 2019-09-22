Update On Jeremy Stephens’ Eye Following UFC Mexico City

Jeremy Stephens is likely on his way to see an emergency ophthalmologist.

Fight fans expected a barn burner in the main event of UFC Mexico City. Instead, they got a bout that ended in 15 seconds due to an accidental eye poke. Rodriguez’s fingers swiped the eye of Stephens and time was called. Stephens couldn’t open his eye and the fight was ruled a No Contest.

Stephens’ Coach Gives An Update On His Fighter’s Eye

During the UFC Mexico City post-fight show on ESPN+, Heidi Androl relayed what Stephens’ coach Eric Del Fierro told her (via BJPenn.com).

According to coach @EricDelFierro, @LiLHeathenMMA "still has not been able to open that eye" and will likely be sent to an emergency ophthalmologist (via @HeidiAndrol) pic.twitter.com/g9CZlHnzLI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 22, 2019

“I did get to speak with Eric Del Fierro, who is his [Jeremy Stephens] head coach, who told me he still has not been able to open that eye,” Heidi Androl reported. “I asked him was it a scratch from the fingernails like a scratch of the cornea. He said that all he [Stephens] told him that he got hit and felt a tremendous amount of pressure, so much pressure he has never felt before. He said it was really uncomfortable and still was very uncomfortable back here. And, they will likely be sending him to an emergency ophthalmologist. Obviously very disappointing for their team.”

MMA News will give you more updates on Stephens’ eye as they become available.