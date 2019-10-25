Update On Nate Diaz’s UFC 244 Status

An update has surfaced on Nate Diaz’s UFC 244 status and it brings some hope back into the Nov. 2 headliner.

The UFC has yet to release a statement on the status of Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal. Yesterday (Oct. 24), the Stockton native took to his Twitter account to claim that he is off the UFC 244 card due to his drug test result showing elevated levels. Diaz said he was told it could be due to a tainted supplement, but insists he only ingests natural supplements from Whole Foods or other natural food supplements.

Status Update On Nate Diaz At UFC 244

There is some hopeful news and it comes from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who took to SportsCenter to reveal that Diaz has yet to be provisionally suspended.

As of right now, Diaz vs. Masvidal is still on, and Diaz hasn’t been suspended. But it’s more complex than that. More: pic.twitter.com/mqhgCc284n — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 25, 2019

“As of right this moment, the UFC 244 main event between Nathan Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is not off. It is not canceled and as of right this moment, Nathan Diaz is not provisionally suspended. So that means the fight, as of right this second, is still a go. But there is a drug test that did come up with some adverse findings.”

A spokesperson for USADA later told ESPN that a statement will be issued soon.

“UFC and USADA are gathering information and will issue a statement as soon as possible,” USADA spokesperson Adam Woullard told ESPN.