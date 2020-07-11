Update On Status Of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 Following COVID-19 Test

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 hinges on a second COVID-19 test.

Figueiredo is scheduled to collide with Benavidez in a rematch for the vacant UFC flyweight championship on July 18. Back in Oct. 2019, Figueiredo scored a finish over Benavidez in Virginia. He would be recognized as the 125-pound titleholder right now but he missed weight ahead of the bout, so the title would’ve only been awarded to Benavidez, who obviously had to win to receive the gold.

Deiveson Figueiredo Awaits Second COVID-19 Test

Combate reported that Figueiredo tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the planned title fight but that could be a false positive. The Brazilian bruiser had the virus back in May, so a second test will be taken.

Figueiredo’s manager, Wallid Ismail, told BJPenn.com that he’s confident a second test will show that Figueiredo is good to go for “Fight Island.” Those results are expected to come back on July 12.

“Not true, he was positive for the virus two months ago,” Ismail said to BJPENN.com. “He can not still have the virus activity right now in the body. Something is wrong.

“[The test result] will come Sunday then he will then fly to Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening. This is a false positive,” Ismail added.

If Figueiredo’s second test also comes back positive, the UFC has a backup in place. Alexandre Pantoja is on standby in case he is needed for the main event slot on July 18.

The UFC’s third stop on the “Fight Island” trip will also feature a middleweight clash in the co-main event. Kelvin Gastelum will meet Jack Hermansson. In our interview with Hermansson, “The Joker” said that he is happier with this matchup than initial plans to have him fight former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on Figueiredo’s second COVID-19 test.