Update On UFC Welterweight Mike Perry’s Bar Fight

An update on Mike Perry’s meltdown at Table 82 in Lubbock, Texas has surfaced.

Video of Perry’s incident surfaced on social media. The UFC welterweight was seen arguing with people inside the establishment. He called an older patron a “fat piece of sh*t.” Once the man shoved Perry, “Platinum” dropped him with one punch. Here’s the footage, be warned the language is NSFW.

TMZ obtained a police report with more details on the incident. One witness claims that the man who was dropped by Perry smacked the concrete head first. The man was hospitalized but he was able to speak to the police. The man said he was experiencing memory issues and doesn’t remember the punch.

Perry also spoke to the police and allegedly said he was trying to leave peacefully but people kept touching him on his way out of Table 82. The UFC fighter allegedly admitted to getting physical with some people but he insists it was in self-defense.

TMZ says it was told Perry punched a restaurant staffer in the eye after being asked to leave. To top things off, one witness claims that Perry struck a woman who was identified as a friend of Perry’s girlfriend.

Perry was not arrested for the incident but he was charged with Class A assault and a misdemeanor. Perry must also appear in court and could face a $500 fine. A rep for Table 82 said the following to TMZ.

“Pending the criminal investigation, we prefer not to comment further because one of the victims was an employee of our company who had asked Mr. Perry to leave.”