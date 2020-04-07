Updated UFC 249 Card Revealed For April 18

The updated card for UFC 249 has rolled out.

On April 18, the UFC will be holding an event at a location that still has not been unveiled. The promotion announced that the new main event will be Tony Ferguson taking on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title. Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to put his 155-pound gold on the line against Ferguson but he is stuck in Russia due to a travel ban.

UFC 249 Gets An Updated Card

UFC president Dana White promised to reveal an updated card for UFC 249 and he has delivered. Here is a look at the whole card for UFC 249.

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim UFC lightweight title

Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Middleweight: Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Lightweight: Alex Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Bantamweight: Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Women’s Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

UFC 249 will still be available on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States. Broadcast plans haven’t been announced in terms of who will be on commentary. Joe Rogan has already revealed on his podcast that he will not be at the booth for UFC 249.

This card has had many twists and turns due to the coronavirus pandemic. White has insisted on running the event on its original date. The event would’ve been held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It’s been reported that the UFC is closing in on a closed venue on the West Coast in the United States.