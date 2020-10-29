Thursday, October 29, 2020

Uriah Hall Believes Israel Adesanya Looks ‘For Easy Fights’

By Cole Shelton
Uriah Hall
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Uriah Hall believes UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is handpicking his opponents.

After he TKO’d Paul Costa, Adesanya said he wanted Jared Cannonier next if he got past Robert Whittaker. Unfortunately, that was not the case and for Hall, he believes the champ is looking for easy fights.

“Adesanya is picking his fights, man,” Hall said at media day. “He sees what I see. He sees holes in all these guys, and he’s already picking (Jared) Cannonier. He’s looking for easy fights. Yeah, I said it.

“So I know why he’s picking certain fights, but I’m dynamic, especially where I’m at right now. I’m laser-focused, so it’s a matter of time. I’m just going to play the politics card and whoever the UFC needs me to beat and get to the top.”

It is hard to say Israel Adesanya is fighting easy guys as Uriah Hall suggests given he has fought the likes of Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, and Marvin Vettori.

For Hall, he is set to fight Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC Vegas 12. If he gets his hand raised, he could be one or two wins away from a title shot and getting a crack at Adesanya.

ViaMMAJunkie

