Monday, November 2, 2020

Uriah Hall Blasts Israel Adesanya: ‘He Danced With Anderson, & I Was The Guy That Finished It’

By Cole Shelton

Uriah Hall took shots at Israel Adesanya throughout his UFC Vegas 12 fight week and it continued after the event.

At media day, he claimed the middleweight champion was picking easy fights. He also made it clear he wanted that fight one day.

Well, Hall took a major step towards that on Saturday night as he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Anderson Silva and after the fight, blasted the champion over his performance against Silva.

“I know he danced with Anderson, and I was the guy that finished it,” Hall said. “I know there’s an age difference. … He’s the champ. He had to do what he had to do to get to where he is. There’s respect. I knew he was out here. My guess, he was trying to see holes in me or give Anderson the rematch. I thought I looked sloppy out there.”

Adesanya and Silva fought at UFC 234 where “The Last Stylebender” edged out a decision win. Both men landed good shots and it was a back-and-forth fight, but for Hall, he isn’t too impressed the fight went the distance.

Of course, that fight was only three rounds, while Hall didn’t finish Silva until the fourth. Regardless, it appears this rivalry is just getting started and perhaps in the near future the two will fight inside the Octagon.

ViaMMAJunkie

