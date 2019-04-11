Uriah Hall Calls Out ‘Mafia Sh*t’ Going On In UFC

Uriah Hall knows first hand what UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa is capable of. He was subject to a TKO defeat at the hands of the Brazilian last summer. However, Costa has recently been linked to doping rumors from once-scheduled opponent Yoel Romero.
“I was supposed to fight that dude a while back,” Hall said. “He pulled a bicep muscle and I was like ‘What?’ Listen, s**t is going on under the radar here. I don’t know why, I have a feeling, but we’re not stupid.
“We all know what’s really going on here. I feel like this s**t is being run by some mafia. It feels like that sometimes. The s**t I see some people getting away with, I’m like ‘what the f**k bro?’
“When you really think about it, it’s not even about fighting anymore. It’s about entertainment. No one is going out there and being honorable anymore.”
As for Hall, the 34-year-old has had a rough go of things inside the Octagon as of late. He is currently 7-7 in his UFC career after having so much hype behind him following his runner-up performance on The Ultimate Fighter season 17. Hall received comparissons to that of former 185-pound king Anderson Silva.
Unfortunately, Hall at one point found himself on a three-fight losing skid. However, in his last fight, “Prime Time” was able to get back in the win column with a knockout victory over Bevon Lewis in December.
What do you make of Hall’s “mafia sh*t” comments about the UFC?