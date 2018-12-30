Uriah Hall Delivers Emotional Speech On Sister Following UFC 232 Win

Uriah Hall was fighting for more than just a trip back to the win column tonight (Dec. 29).

On the preliminary portion of UFC 232, Hall went one-on-one with Bevon Lewis. While many believed Lewis would handle his business against Hall, “Primetime” showed that he’s always dangerous. Hall earned a third-round knockout victory after seemingly being down in the fight.

Uriah Hall Dedicates Victory To His Sister

For Hall, the UFC 232 victory wasn’t about him. In an emotional post-fight speech, Hall told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he was fighting for his sister:

"I wasn't fighting for me tonight. I was fighting for my sister."@UriahHallMMA with an emotional Octagon speech. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/Vuwjd0Fzrl — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

“To be honest, I wasn’t fighting for me tonight. I’m actually fighting for my sister. She’s battling depression and it’s been a really rough time for her. She’s such an incredible human being and I know depression is something that’s going on in the world right now. And I just want you to know that I love you and this world would not be the same without you. You’re one of the best to ever do what you do. I’ve failed so many times on the big stage. And I know life is hard, but the same reason you said ‘keep standing,’ I’m gonna keep standing up because tonight was about you. I love you very much.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255