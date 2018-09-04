Uriah Hall in Talks to Face Undefeated Prospect at UFC 232

MMA News’s Damon Martin has confirmed that a bout between #13 ranked middleweight Uriah Hall and undefeated (5-0) Bevon Lewis is currently in the works for UFC 232 in Las Vegas Nevada, card that will reportedly be headlined by Cris Cyborg defending her featherweight championship against bantamweight champion Amanda “The Lionness” Nunes.

A graduate of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Bevon Lewis appeared on the program not once, but twice. In Season 1, Lewis scored a second round KO/TKO of Elias Urbina but did not earn a contract for his performance. The following season, Lewis was at it again, with another KO/TKO, this time in the very first round over Alton Cunningham. After paying his dues and proving that he was worthy of a UFC contract not once but twice, Lewis is now receiving a delayed yet very strong push by drawing a ranked opponent in his very first official bout in the promotion.

Uriah Hall is a tall task for anyone with only five professional fights, with Hall himself having over four times the experience of Lewis. That being said, Uriah Hall has not yielded many positive results since 2015, whence he has loss four of his last five fights. Still, Hall does hold key wins over names like Thiago Santos, Chris Leben, and Gegard Mousasi. His last victory came over Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Branch in 2017. He would then get TKOed in his next fight against rising star Paulo Costa at UFC 226. A loss to Bevon Lewis would mean a loss in five of his last six bouts. So although this will serve as an early litmus test for Lewis, the bulk of the pressure will fall on Hall, who seems to be in a must-win situation coming into this fight.

