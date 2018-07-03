Uriah Hall Reflects on Scary Hospitalization in January

Uriah Hall has reflected on his scary hospitalization back in January.

Hall is slated to fight Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event that will air on the preliminary portion of this card.

If you recall, Hall was slated to fight Vitor Belfort at UFC St. Louis seven months ago but never stepped foot inside of the Octagon after fainted on his way to weighing in even though he was on weight.

That would obviously be scary enough, but then it was revealed that he also suffered a seizure. As a result, he was booked into the hospital. Hall is now preparing for his next fight and decided to reflect on the scary moment.

“I learned a lot over the last incident,” Hall told MMAjunkie. “I learned I’m allergic to a lot of things, a lot of foods. What a lot of people didn’t realize was I had stomach problems, which made it hard for me to digest food. So I ended up cutting more weight than normal because I couldn’t digest. That whole week, I was struggling to even digest and I was accumulating more water weight.



“But just taking away certain foods, and experimenting with eating certain things, realizing I’m bloated from this or this or this … but the weight’s been really good, the camp’s been amazing.”

“You’ve just got to know your body, and it happened in a way where I just learned from it,” Hall said. “It didn’t have to happen, but the fact that it happened made me realize I need to pay attention to certain things.



“It’s scary overall, but I wouldn’t say that gave me a big change in my outlook on life. It was more like a wakeup call to pay attention because you’re getting older, and as you’re getting older you have to pay attention to certain things with your body – especially when you’re competing. It’s like a car: You’ve got to keep fine-tuning it, you’ve got to put that right fuel and you’ve got to change the oil and all that stuff.”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What are your thoughts on Hall’s comments? Sound off in the comment section.

