Uriah Hall Shows Support For Jacare Souza Following Positive Test For COVID-19

Uriah Hall is all class when addressing his canceled bout with Jacare Souza.

Hall was scheduled to do battle with Souza on the preliminary portion of UFC 249 tonight (May 9). It wasn’t meant to be as Jacare, along with two of his cornermen, tested positive for the coronavirus. Souza did attend the weigh-ins with a mask and gloves on and it was clear during his staredown with Hall that the two were further apart than any other fighter.

Uriah Hall Speaks On Jacare’s Positive Test

Hall took to his Twitter account to respond to Jacare’s situation. While Hall is disappointed that he won’t be fighting tonight, he wishes Jacare a speedy and full recovery.

@JacareMMA Brother I know it sucks I’m sorry you have to go through this I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family. — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) May 9, 2020

The UFC also issued a statement confirming the positive test of Souza and two of his cornermen. The UFC 249 event will go on as planned. No other athlete on the card has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hall was hoping to extend his winning streak to three. He scored a knockout win over Bevon Lewis back in Dec. 2018 and a split nod over Antonio Carlos Junior back in Sept. 2019.

As for Souza, he was looking to avoid a third straight loss. Jacare was upset by Jack Hermansson and then lost a light heavyweight bout to Jan Blachowicz. He moved back down in hopes of getting back on track but now his health takes top priority.

