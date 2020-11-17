Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman 2 Set For UFC 258

Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman are having their rematch over 10 years in the making.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Hall and Weidman have agreed to rematch on February 13 at UFC 258. The two first fought back in September of 2010 on the regional scenes in New Jersey with Weidman knocking out Hall in the first round to win the Ring of Combat middleweight title. It was Hall’s just fifth pro fight while it was Weidman’s third.

Uriah Hall is on a three-fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Anderson Silva. He also holds a split decision win over Antonio Carlos Junior in his first camp at Fortis MMA after a KO win over Bevon Lewis. Hall has had a tough 2020 as he was supposed to fight Jacare Souza and Yoel Romero but both fights fell through.

Chris Weidman, meanwhile, returned to the win column in August with a decision win over Omari Akhmedov in his return to 185lbs. It snapped his two-fight losing skid but the former champion has gone 2-5 in his last seven.

It is a very intriguing matchup and one that makes sense on paper. Both men are ranked in the top-10, and ranked right in front of each other. The winner is also likely to get a top-five opponent next.

UFC 258 will feature Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns.