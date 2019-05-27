Urijah Faber Accepts Bout For UFC Return

Urijah Faber says he has accepted a bout for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return.

Faber retired following a unanimous decision victory over Brad Pickett back in Dec. 2016. “The California Kid” was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Despite ending his last run on a high note, Faber is set for a return to mixed martial arts competition.

Urijah Faber Accepts Return Bout

Full Reptile has released a video where Faber and Dan Hardy are chatting. During the conversation, Faber revealed that he has accepted a return bout (via BJPenn.com):

“Looking at today’s landscape, I just know that I can compete easily. I’ve stayed in great shape. It sounds like fun and the reason I stopped is because I wanted to. The reason I’m coming back is I have decided I want to… I just accepted a fight yesterday, I don’t know if that’s supposed to be put out yet.”

Featherweight prospect Manny Bermudez threw his name in the hat in hopes of meeting Faber at UFC Sacramento. Time will tell who Faber has accepted a bout against. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Faber’s opponent.

