Urijah Faber Concerned Over Jose Aldo’s Bantamweight Move

Urijah Faber believes Jose Aldo may be over-cutting for his bantamweight debut.

Aldo is set to take on Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 this Saturday night (Dec. 14). The bout will be contested at 135 pounds, which is unfamiliar territory for Aldo. While the former featherweight king always made the 145-pound limit, his struggles to make weight are well-documented.

Faber Has Concerns Over Aldo’s Bantamweight Move

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Faber admitted that Aldo’s move to the 135-pound division may have not been the best decision.

“Aldo, in my opinion, is one of the best fighters to ever grace the sport,” Faber told MMA Junkie. “Seeing him make this weight cut, I know that he’s mentally tough enough to do it. I don’t know if it’s going to be the best for his body. I remember the first time I did (135), I was over-cutting because I was nervous about how it was going to go, so I was getting too small too early. I think he might be doing the same thing. I don’t think it’s going to be good for him. Hopefully he’s able to perform to the Aldo that we all know, but only time will tell on that one.”

Faber will also be in bantamweight action at UFC 245. He’ll take on Petr Yan in a pivotal bout in the weight class. Yan could see himself fighting for UFC gold with a win or a number one contender bout, while Faber would shoot up the rankings significantly if he can pull off the upset.