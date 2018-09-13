Urijah Faber Could “Absolutely” Fight Again

Urijah Faber could very well return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition someday. “The California Kid” retired from fighting back in December of 2016. He ended his run with a unanimous decision win over Brad Pickett.

Faber was a four-time UFC title challenger, but unfortunately never captured the gold. Today Faber focuses on his several business endeavors, as well as training the UFC stars of tomorrow at Team Alpha Male. Faber still competes in grappling, as he will be a part of the Quintet 3 event in Las Vegas.

He spoke to MMA Junkie recently and spoke about his fighting career. When asked about a possible MMA return, Faber didn’t rule it out. Faber noted he’s still in the USADA drug testing pool and is still contracted to the UFC:

“Could I do some more fights? Absolutely,” Faber said. “Could I do years of more fights? Absolutely. Would I maybe do some fights? Very possible. But right now, I’m enjoying having my brain and having a good time.

“I’m still contracted to the UFC, I’m still in the USADA pooling just in case something comes up. I train more than some of the guys who are pros, to be honest. I’m in the gym all the time when I’m in town, especially.

“I wouldn’t put it past jumping back in. I know that I’ve watched throughout. I’ve been a student of careers – guys like Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz and (Dan) Henderson and these guys who have fought well into their 40s.

“I know it’s very possible and I would be a candidate since I live such a healthy lifestyle and I didn’t take a ton of damage. But for right now, I’m just really enjoying doing what I’m doing. Being a guy who is mentoring and doing business and entertainment and having a lot of fun.”

Do you think Faber will return to MMA competition?