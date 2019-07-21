Urijah Faber: Dillashaw a Bigger Fight than Cejudo

Urijah Faber has been on the campaign trail for a bantamweight title fight against Henry Cejudo ever since defeating Ricky Simon in the UFC Sacramento co-main event. But there is another fight that he has wanted for a much longer time: T.J. Dillashaw.

Even though Henry Cejudo just defeated T.J. Dillashaw and Dillashaw’s name took a big hit with his USADA suspension, Faber still believes a clash with Dillashaw would be more intriguing because of the backstory between the two from their Team Alpha Male days:

“I think Dillashaw’s a bigger fight,” Faber told ESPN before refuting Dillashaw’s version of how he exited Team Alpha Male.

“I never kicked that guy off our team. He sat me, and Chad Mendes, and other guys down and told us he was getting paid to go somewhere else and he would still like to come in on occasion because he still had a house here. I never kicked him off the team. He went on his own, which is great. He was already training with Bang for a year under our umbrella and making moves back and forth. Guys leave all the time: Joseph leaves, Lance Palmer leaves, Paige VanZant… I mean, this is the real world. It is what it is.

‘Stop being a victim, dude,” Faber continued. “We don’t feel sorry for you because you got caught cheating. We don’t feel sorry for you because you got bought off to a different team…that Conor called you a snake in the grass. Quit being a victim, dude.

“He gained a lot in this time. He’s got money and everything else. But you want to talk about a true storyline, that’s the big one.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Would T.J. Dillashaw be a bigger fight for Urijah Faber than Henry Cejudo?