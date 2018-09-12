Urijah Faber Gives His Thoughts On The Potential Fight Between Logan Paul & Sage Northcutt

The sport of mixed martial arts has seen incredible growth in the mainstream market in recent years, and an increasing number of celebrities and personalities now want to associate themselves with the sport. This was shown again when Youtube sensation Logan Paul revealed his interest to sign with the UFC. Of course, these comments didn’t go unanswered, as UFC welterweight Sage Northcutt offered to welcome Logan Paul into the UFC Octagon. The idea of Logan Paul fighting in the UFC may seem like an insane suggestion, but CM Punk was given the opportunity with much less fighting experience.

There are some MMA fans who hate the idea of this fight becoming a reality, but UFC Hall of Famer and Northcutt’s main coach, Urijah Faber believes that it could be a smart financial move for Sage Northcutt.

“He’s got to look at every opportunity and right now he’s a free agent,” said Faber, “And if that’s something that can be set up, it could be a really smart financial move. And actually there’s some really intriguing stuff if you look at it.”

Urijah Faber isn’t unfamiliar with the Youtube star turned amateur boxer, and he is incredibly impressed with what he has seen from him thus far.

“I’ve known Logan for some years,” Faber told MMAjunkie. “I met him in L.A. We had apartments near each other just as a little vacation, work spot. He’s a wrestler. He came from Ohio, he took fifth in the state at 185 pounds. He’s like legitimately a combat athlete. Now he’s doing the boxing thing to make money and squash beefs and all that. He takes training seriously, and he was talking about coming and training at Team Alpha Male.”

“He’s a big, athletic guy, and he really believes in himself,” Faber said. “He’s got that growth mindset, so I wouldn’t count a guy like that out. But especially training Sage myself it would be pretty one-sided, but you never know. Self-belief is an amazing thing, and I know both guys have it, and that’s the first step to success.”

Sage Northcutt has a bright mixed martial arts future ahead of him. He has 8 UFC fights under his belt at the young age of 22, and he is an exciting, entertaining fighter to watch. He is currently a free agent awaiting a new contract from the UFC, but Urijah Faber, who has taken Northcutt under his wing and helped him push forward on his journey for UFC gold, is hoping that his contract with the UFC is resolved promptly.

“I’m hoping the UFC seals that up pretty quick so we can get that UFC championship, but at this point they haven’t thrown him an offer from what I understand talking to his father. That kid’s going to be in demand. He’s 21 years old, he’s getting so good so quick. He’s a poster kid for everything. He’s as real as it gets, and I think people love that about him. He’s kind of corky in his own innocent way.

“I put a lot of energy into developing him and to see how fast he learns and what his attitude is. I really think he can be a world champion pretty quick here.”

Regardless of whether Sage Northcutt fights Logan Paul or not, I think we need to get more comfortable with these kinds of fights. The sport has changed drastically in recent times and CM Punk’s inclusion in the UFC, may be just the start.

Do you think Logan Paul should be signed by the UFC?