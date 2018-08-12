Urijah Faber Offers Prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Urijah Faber has offered his prediction for the next massive fight in the UFC which is Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If you recall, Faber decided to hang up his gloves in December of 2016 in his hometown of Sacramento. As for the reasons for his retirement, it was due to a waning passion for the actual fights as well as still having his health.



Since then, he has stayed busy by doing commentary work on the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Snoopcast in the first season and remaining an integral part of Team Alpha Male as both coach and training partner.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is slated to challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Faber made it known in a recent interview that he thinks the odds are in the favor of McGregor to win this fight.

“I think odds are in Conor’s favor, because it starts standing every round, and unless Khabib can take him down over and over again, right off the bat, the power’s a little much,” Faber told TMZ Sports.



“Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, those guys don’t get knocked out often,” he said (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “I think (I’m betting against McGregor).”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

