Urijah Faber Open To Bout With ‘Little Cheat’ T.J. Dillashaw

Urijah Faber wouldn’t be opposed to fighting T.J. Dillashaw down the line.

Dillashaw was once a teammate at Faber’s Team Alpha Male. Dillashaw had a nasty split with the gym and he ended up feuding with Cody Garbrandt and Faber. While Dillashaw never fought “The California Kid,” he did earn two finishes over Garbrandt.

Faber Down To Fight Dillashaw

Faber recently came out of retirement to fight Ricky Simon at UFC Sacramento. He nabbed a first-round TKO victory. During the post-fight show, Faber said he’s willing to fight Dillashaw (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve been talking about this long before they finally caught T.J. for being a little cheat. We knew that was coming. By the time T.J. returns from suspension, recovering from all this stuff, I’ll be 41 and a half so we’ll see how it goes. I’m not scared to fight, that’s for sure.”

Dillashaw is serving a two-year suspension under USADA. The former UFC bantamweight champion was popped for EPO use. He won’t be eligible to return until Jan. 2021.

Faber’s bout with Simon was his first since Dec. 2016. “The California Kid” defeated Brad Pickett in Sacramento and was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest word on Faber’s next bout.