Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan Targeted For UFC 245 In Las Vegas

Urijah Faber and Petr Yan are on a collision course.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Faber vs. Yan is in the works for UFC 245 on Dec. 14. If the bout can be finalized, it’ll be Faber’s second fight since coming out of retirement. Faber made a memorable return to action when he stopped Ricky Simon in under a minute back in July.

Breaking: Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan is in the works for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. Huge fight for both. Faber trying to chase down his fifth UFC title shot. Yan chasing his first. More coming to @espn. pic.twitter.com/XHASQyIwMu — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 23, 2019

Faber got into a disagreement with Yan’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein, back in September. Rubenstein said that Yan wanted to fight Faber, but claimed “The California Kid” decided to “re-retire.” Faber was sure to fire back in an Instagram video (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Yo Rubenstein,” Faber said in a video posted to Instagram. “You and [UFC matchmaker Sean] Shelby have been sitting around the house, feeding each other corndogs, rustling up each other’s hair, talking about what’s good for Ruby sports. Keep my name out of your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about. I spoke with Dana [White] today. That’s who I’m dealing with on my next possible fight. If you have something to say about me, you can contact me. You have my information. Until then, you guys keep taking turns taking out the trash, and I’ll work with Dana.”

Faber vs. Yan could have major implications on the UFC bantamweight rankings. Faber is the 14th-ranked UFC bantamweight and would certainly shake things up by beating the number four-ranked Yan.