Urijah Faber Rips Petr Yan’s Manager Over ‘Re-Retirement’ Claims

Urijah Faber has responded to claims that he has avoided a bout with Petr Yan to “re-retire.”

Back in July, Faber returned to the Octagon for the first time since Dec. 2016. While “The California Kid” was the underdog going into his return bout with Ricky Simon, he ended up scoring the TKO finish in just 46 seconds. Faber earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his efforts.

Urijah Faber Fires Back At Petr Yan’s Manager

Yan’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein, recently claimed that his fighter was offered a bout with Faber. He went on to say that “The California Kid” decided to go back into retirement.

Petr’s already accepted a fight vs Faber, but Faber is apparently reretired. If Frankie wants to fight in Vegas Dec 14, would be Petr’s honor to fight a legend like him. Wish @funkmasterMMA a speedy recovery. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani questioned Rubenstein’s claims and got the following response.

since he was offered a fight vs Petr Yan. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

Faber caught wind of the comments and took to Instagram to address them (via BJPenn.com).

“Yo Rubenstein,” Faber said in a video posted to Instagram. “You and [UFC matchmaker Sean] Shelby have been sitting around the house, feeding each other corndogs, rustling up each other’s hair, talking about what’s good for Ruby sports. Keep my name out of your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about. I spoke with Dana [White] today. That’s who I’m dealing with on my next possible fight. If you have something to say about me, you can contact me. You have my information. Until then, you guys keep taking turns taking out the trash, and I’ll work with Dana.”