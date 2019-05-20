Urijah Faber Speaks On Sage Northcutt’s KO Loss In ONE Debut

Urijah Faber has spoken out on Sage Northcutt’s first knockout loss.

Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut this past Friday (May 17). He went one-on-one with Cosmo Alexandre in Singapore. Northcutt was knocked out cold in 29 seconds. “Super” Sage revealed he suffered eight fractures as a result and underwent a nine-hour surgery.

Faber Talks Northcutt’s Loss

Northcutt trains at Faber’s Team Alpha Male gym. In an Instagram post, Faber showed his support for Northcutt:

“Sage’s positivity is always inspiring. Eight fractures and a nine hour surgery later (was supposed to be 4 hours) he is on the way to recovery. A reminder of how real our sport is, and how brave everyone is that steps into the Arena. Send Sage some love, he’s the type of guy that is always spreading it!”