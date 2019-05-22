Urijah Faber Says He Is ‘Very Serious’ About A Return: Will Have A Decision ‘Pretty Soon’

Urijah Faber, “The California Kid” is eyeing a return to the Octagon at UFC Sacramento this July. The 40-year-old announced his retirement after beating Brad Pickett in December of 2016. But, with Faber being considered “The King of Sacramento” it only makes sense he wants to return.

“It’s very serious,” Faber said on The MMAHour. “No one really gets to see the behind-the-scenes of what goes on when events are being put together or anything like that and throughout my time being retired I’ve been offered fights on a couple of different occasions and learned my lesson if I’m starting to get tempted or thinking about it just to get myself in good shape. I’ve always stayed in the gym obviously being with the team and helping to mentor the guys. Training all year round, so probably over the last six months given it a little more consideration after being offered a couple of short-notice fights and I’m like, ‘Man, that’s kind of tempting.’

“The reason I retired in the first place is just because I wanted to. I felt like it, feeling like, ‘If I’m thinking about it, it may be the time.’ The same reason why I’m thinking about coming back out and taking a fight. It sounds like fun, a little F.O.M.O., I know at my age I do really well against the guys still and if I’m gonna do it, you don’t want to wait longer. I just turned 40, which is crazy, I kind of teased that once I did turn 40 I’d like to challenge myself, kind of lifehack and do some fights, I got the new baby. Some names have been thrown out there for opponents and it’s real possible.”

While the speculation growing that he will return, Faber says he will have a decision “pretty soon.”