Urijah Faber Says He Suffered A Shoulder Injury Before UFC Sacramento

Urijah Faber returned to the Octagon to take on Ricky Simon on Saturday. There, he was making his first walk to the Octagon since his retirement fight back in 2016. Although it may have gone as perfect as it could, a TKO win in under a minute, the lead up to the fight was not the best.

The UFC Hall of Famer revealed after the fight that he sprained his AC joint before the fight and couldn’t train for two weeks.

“I came right off that [Polaris 10] grappling match in the UK where I got into camp. And the first practice that I had sparring, I sprained my AC joint,” Faber said after the fight (h/t MMA Mania). “I got a PRP [Platelet-rich plasma] shot and I was out for eleven days of an eight-week camp, having to work on my kicks and do running, and doing all the stuff that I tell these guys to do and lead by example.

“So I was coming in at seven in the morning, and before practice was over at 11:30, I would’ve put in all that time. And I’m just trying to show these guys that this is how you do it, guys. This is not a one toe in, one toe out.”

Since his win, Urijah Faber has been talking about a title shot, and champion, Henry Cejudo seems interested. Regardless, Faber put on an incredible performance even with the injury.