Urijah Faber Says He’s One Step Closer To Henry Cejudo With Win Over Petr Yan

Urijah Faber is hoping to jump the line with a win over Petr Yan.

Faber and Yan will do battle this Saturday night (Dec. 14) on the UFC 245 card. Faber came out of retirement back in July and stopped Ricky Simon via TKO in 46 seconds. As for Yan, he finds himself likely a win or two away from a UFC bantamweight title opportunity.

Faber Says He’ll Be One Step Closer To Cejudo With Win Over Yan

MMAJunkie.com’s Mike Bohn caught up to Faber ahead of this weekend’s action. “The California Kid” said he plans to put a bruising on Yan and then hopefully get to UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo.

“He’s a very dangerous opponent,” Faber said. “I don’t think he’s afraid to wrestle, I don’t think he’s afraid to do jiu-jitsu, but I think he’ll be looking for the knockout. He’s good at the pressure, so he likes to push a fast pace. So do I. I think it’s going to be a who is the better guy on the night. He’s lucky I’m 40, otherwise I don’t even know if we’d be having this fight. I’m going to put it on him. I’m going to get the W, and I’m going to be one step closer to that Henry Cejudo fight.

“Petr Yan, whether people know him or not, in my opinion, is one of the toughest guys in the division. He’s super dangerous, he’s well rounded, he’s young. Taking him out, just stepping in front of him is the thing to do to get right in front. … I’m going to get in, try to get to the front of the line and see how that goes.”