Urijah Faber Says It’s An ‘Exciting’ Time For UFC Bantamweight Division

Urijah Faber believes the UFC’s bantamweight division is in a boom period.

Faber came out of retirement back in July. After being away from the Octagon since Dec. 2016, many questioned “The California Kid’s” decision to return against prospect Ricky Simon. Faber silenced the doubters, stopping Simon in 46 seconds via TKO.

Urijah Faber Excited About UFC Bantamweight Division

Faber appeared on UFC Unfiltered and expressed his excitement for the UFC bantamweight division (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It’s exciting. I mean, this is the most interesting this weight division has ever been,” Faber said. “You’ve got the up-and-coming guys like Aljamain (Sterling) and Petr Yan and Song Yadong and (Cory) Sandhagen and the list goes on of guys who we probably haven’t even heard of yet. Then you’ve got the current level guys like Cody Garbrandt … well, (T.J. Dillashaw is) out for cheating, of course, and then you’ve got the guys who have been in the mix.

“Jose Aldo, I’ve always said he’s one of the pound-for-pound best fighters, and 12 years undefeated and beating all these top-level guys. And then you have Frankie Edgar, who’s a legend of all legends, and I’m coming out of retirement. It’s like, man, this is just a rich weight class right now. It’s an exciting time to be a part of it, and it’s one exciting time to know that I’m still in the mix.”

Faber is scheduled to take on Petr Yan at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. On that same card, Jose Aldo will make his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes.